Bradenton men arrested after shooting at bail bond agents during car chase

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after shooting at bail bondsmen during a car chase in Manatee County Monday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 12:20 p.m., three bond enforcement agents from Automatic Bail Bonds LLC were attempting to detain Jacob Morris, 20, after Morris forfeited his bond, a sheriff’s office report said.
When the bond agents located Morris, along with Kyle Smith, inside a silver Kia in a Walmart parking lot, they blocked the Kia with their vehicles.
Smith, the driver of the Kia, put his car in reverse, ramming the bondsman’s vehicle, and sped off. The bond agents gave chase, the report said.
As the defendants entered the intersection at State Road 64 and Cypress Creek Boulevard, Morris fired several shots toward the bond agents’ cars. They continued west on State Road 64 and turned north onto 48th Street Court East. Smith and Morris attempted a U-turn where Morris fired several more rounds in the directions of the bond agents, who then broke off their pursuit.
As Smith and Morris entered the city limits of Bradenton, Bradenton Police Department officers stopped the Kia in the 2100 block of State Road 64. Both suspects were taken into custody by Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies.
Morris was charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Smith was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
