Bradenton Area River Regatta to return in 2022

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Regatta will return in 2022 to the Manatee River along the Bradenton and Palmetto coastlines after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12.
Led by mayors Gene Brown and Shirley Groover Bryant, the Bradenton City Council and Palmetto City Commission unanimously approved the return of the popular River Regatta.
The regatta will feature high-speed F-2 watercraft racing, family interactive activities, and musical entertainment, capped off by a fireworks display by Zambelli International.
“We are so happy for the return of the fabulous Bradenton Area River Regatta,” said Brown. “It has been a long, difficult year and the return of this prestigious event has everyone looking forward to the February 2022 event.”
Many of the fan favorites attractions will return, including the featured attraction and marque event, high-speed racing of the F-2 Powerboats. Powerboat Super League, the oldest and most respected racing circuit in the F-2 division, will rock the Manatee River with these powerful and nimble watercrafts for the largest single-day racing event on the APBA Circuit.
Photos and videos from past Regattas are available at www.BradentonAreaRegatta.com (“Press” Tab).
