Truck fire in Charlotte County quickly spreads to brush

CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - As fire indices statewide show dry conditions statewide, Charlotte County Fire and EMS had to respond after a pickup truck caught fire and quickly spread to nearby brush.
Tuesday afternoon, a truck fire quickly spread into nearly half an acre brush fire on the property of the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant. The operator of the truck was taking a lunch break from clearing brush along the fence line.
Two Charlotte County engines, two Cape Coral FD brush trucks and two Forestry bulldozers helped contain the fire.
Keep an eye on ABC7 for updates on fire conditions around the state.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.