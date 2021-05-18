Sarasota Orchestra announces jam packed 2021-22 season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra announced its 2021 – 2022 season, featuring a return to full orchestra performances.
With the safety of concert attendees a top priority, Sarasota Orchestra is looking forward to returning to the concert hall this fall.
Sarasota Orchestra’s President and CEO Joseph McKenna says, “By the fall, we believe vaccination rates and public health trends will improve, enabling us to bring the community a season of captivating live concerts in our various performance venues. Our musicians are eager to share full orchestra concerts with our audiences.”
The 2021 – 2022 season is composed of five popular concert series:
The Masterworks series brings symphonic blockbusters to life alongside vibrant works by contemporary composers. Guest appearances by acclaimed conductors and soloists will include Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich and legendary pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Highlights will include Dvořák’s New World Symphony, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Masterworks performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Neel Performing Arts Center.
Portraits in Sound – November 5, 6, 7Marcelo Lehninger, conductor | Blake Pouliot, violin
Guarnieri – Festive Overture
Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto
Mussorgsky – Pictures at an Exhibition
American Voices – December 10, 11, 12
Teddy Abrams, conductor | Conrad Tao, piano
Teddy Abrams – Overture in Sonata Form
Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 1
Ellen Reid – Petrichor
Copland – Appalachian Spring (full orchestra version)
Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff – January 7, 8, 9
Jeffrey Kahane, conductor | Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Brahms – Symphony No. 2
Rachmaninoff – Piano Concerto No. 3
Beethoven and Tchaikovsky – February 3 | Neel PAC, February 4, 5, 6 | Van Wezel
Yaniv Dinur, conductor | Augustin Hadelich, violin
Gabriella Smith – Field Guide
Beethoven – Violin Concerto
Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 4
Fairy Tales and Fireworks – February 25 | Neel PAC, February 26, 27 | Van Wezel
JoAnn Falletta, conductor | Aaron Diehl, piano
Ravel – Mother Goose Suite
Gershwin – Concerto in F Major
Rachmaninoff – Symphonic Dances
New World – March 10 | Neel PAC, March 11, 12, 13 | Van Wezel
Thomas Wilkins, conductor | Simone Porter, violin
Jim Beckel – Toccata for Orchestra
Barber – Concerto for Violin
Dvořák – Symphony No. 9 (New World Symphony)
Breaking Boundaries – April 1, 2, 3
Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Angelo Xiang Yu, violin
Coleridge-Taylor – Ballade for Orchestra
Korngold – Concerto for Violin
Beethoven – Symphony No. 7
The Pops series delivers popular favorites and everlasting classics, including music by The Beatles, Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Sarasota Orchestra musicians will be joined by dynamic vocalists to perform these hits. Pops performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Revolution: The Music of The Beatles | January 21 & 22
William Waldrop, conductor
The Envelope Please | March 4 & 5
Christopher Confessore, conductorSusan Egan, Douglas LeBrecque & Lisa Vroman, vocalists
Unforgettable: The American Songbook | April 8 & 9
Sean O’Loughlin, conductor
Nick Ziobro & Julia Goodwin, vocalists
The Discoveries series features 75-minute programs designed to be accessible and intriguing to both newcomers and those experienced with classical music. The series will showcase the music of Mozart and other composers performed by the Sarasota Orchestra and rising guest soloists including pianist Dominic Cheli, cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing, and violinist Geneva Lewis. Discoveries performances will take place at the Sarasota Opera House.
Rebirth | October 2
Kensho Watanabe, conductor | Dominic Cheli, piano
Valerie Coleman – 7 O’Clock Shout
Mozart – Piano Concerto No. 20
Schumann – Symphony No. 1 (Spring)
Winter Dreams | December 22
Sameer Patel, conductor | Geneva Lewis, violin
Debussy – Petite Suite
Respighi – “Adoration of the Magi” from Trittico Botticelliano
Massenet – “Méditation” from Thaïs
Vivaldi – Winter from The Four Seasons
Mozart – Symphony No. 31 (Paris)
Genius of Youth | May 14
Stephen Mulligan, conductor | Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello
Britten – Sinfonietta No. 1
Tchaikovsky – Variations on a Rococo Theme
Mozart – Symphony No. 25 in G Minor
The Great Escapes series is one of Sarasota Orchestra’s most popular, offering a mix of light classics and popular favorites in themed programs. Some of the themes for the coming season include the Roaring 20s, Musical Comedy, Journey on the Orient Express and Saddles of the Silver Screen. In this series, conductors share stories and commentary throughout each performance. Great Escapes performances will take place at Holley Hall.
The Roaring 20s | October 13 -16
Michelle Merrill, conductor
Holiday Lights | December 1-5
William Waldrop, conductor
Comedy Tonight | January 12-16
Christopher Confessore, conductor
Be Mine | February 9-13
Sarah Hicks, conductor
Journey on the Orient Express | March 16-20
Steven Jarvi, conductor
Saddles of the Silver Screen | April 20-23
Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor
The Chamber Soirées are a series of themed, small-ensemble performances. This season, each program is inspired by a poem. Each concert will be an imaginative dive into the play between words and music. Chamber Soirées will take place at Holley Hall.
Music of Youth | September 26
“Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein
Josef Suk – Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1
Janáček – Mladi (Youth)
Kenji Bunch – Shout Chorus
Mendelssohn – String Quartet No. 1, Op. 12
Shall We Dance? | October 10
“Slow Dancing on the Highway: The Trip North” by Elizabeth Hobbs
Haydn – String Quartet, No. 2 (The Joke)
Marquez – Danza de mediodia
Quinn Mason – String Quartet No. 2
Piazzolla – L’Histoire du Tango (for violin/marimba)
American Lyric | October 28
“In This Place” by Amanda Gorman
Amy Beach – Quartet for Strings, Op. 89
Barber – Summer Music
Dvořák – String Quintet (American)
Sarasota String Quartet | December 19
“The Gods of Greece” by Friedrich Schiller
Mozart – String Quartet No. 14, K. 387
Caroline Shaw – Plan & Elevation
Schubert – String Quartet No. 13 in A minor (Rosamunde)
Mendelssohn Octet | January 23
“The Beautiful Night” by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Schubert – Nocturne (for trio)
Mendelssohn – Octet
Inheritance | January 27
“The Harp” by Bruce Weigl
Beethoven – Quintet Op. 16 for Piano and Winds
Michael Tilson Thomas – Street Song
Mozart – String Quartet No. 17, K. 458, (The Hunt)
Voices of Color | February 17
“BLK History Month” by Nikki Giovanni
William Grant Still – Miniatures for Woodwind Quintet
Valerie Coleman – Red Clay and Mississippi Delta
Valerie Coleman – Umoja
Florence Price – String Quartet No. 2 in A minor
Quintessential Clarinet | April 10
“A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Coleridge-Taylor – Clarinet Quintet
Brahms – Clarinet Quintet
“Rest assured that we are carefully monitoring all available information, safety guidelines and trends, and we will adjust safety protocols as warranted. We want our audience members to feel comfortable and uplifted as they enjoy this jubilant return to music,” says McKenna.
New subscriptions are on sale now online at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org. Subscription brochures are available by sending your name and address to info@SarasotaOrchestra.org or by calling the Sarasota Box Office at (941) 953-3434. All concerts, programs, conductors and guest artists are subject to change. If concerts or series are cancelled, subscribers will have the option of full refunds, credits or tax-deductible donations.
