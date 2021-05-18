Piney Point UPDATE: Lawsuit to be filed against Florida DEP, HRK Holdings, Manatee County Port Authority

Justin Bloom, the founder and board member of Suncoast Waterkeeper released a statement to the media. “Piney Point was and still is a ticking timebomb. Instead of appropriately closing this toxic waste site when they had the chance, the FDEP allowed the site to become even more perilous, knowing full well the risk of collapse and catastrophic contamination. In addition to calling the site owner, HRK, to be held accountable, the state of Florida needs to be held accountable as well.”