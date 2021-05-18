Only slightly more humid today as skies stay dry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains dominant in our forecast today. It stays to our north and directs winds out of the east and keeps them breezy in the afternoon and evening. The effect of this wind will be to keep the sea breeze close to the coast or prevent it from even forming. That will the focus for rain today to be on isolated pop-up showers in our coastal zones, should any form. But the rain chance is very small at only 10%.