Manatee County free animal vaccine clinic sold out, but more events could be coming

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - With hurricane season starting June 1, Manatee County Animal Services will be offering opportunities to offer a free clinic to register, microchip and vaccinate animals.
Lots of pets end up lost or in the custody of animal services following severe weather, and microchipping helps reunite owners with their beloved pets.
The first event at G.T Bray Park on May 23 has sold out but the clinic is looking to host more of these events where they will offer the following
- Vaccines for rabies and distemper (FVRCP, DA2PP)
- Microchip (with registration)
- Manatee County Annual Pet License
You must be a Manatee County resident.
ABC7 will update this story with more clinics as they become available.
If you have successfully signed up, please download and print the Clinic Waiver to bring to your appointment.
