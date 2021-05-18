Manatee County deputies investigating stabbing, resident tells ABC7 it was self-defense

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a stabbing that happened late Monday in the 2200-block of Bayshore Gardens Parkway.
Deputies say it was an altercation between two people inside the home. Someone inside the home spoke off camera with ABC7, saying that a man was trying to kick the door down and they defended themselves.
One person was stabbed and transported to the local hospital. Neighbors say they’ve heard and seen troublesome things from this home before, like people jumping off the roof
A manager from Bayshore Gardens Community Center, who asked not to be identified, urged neighbors to report suspicious incidents, ”Anytime there’s issues within the community it can bring property value down and that’s the last thing we want. We want everyone to feel safe within Bayshore Gardens.”
The community is not a deed-restricted community, so there isn’t much they can do. They’ll just have to wait on the county to see if they will act.
