SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure along the East Coast will keep winds blowing across the Suncoast from the east for the next couple of days and they will also stay quite breezy. As we head into midweek, expect temperatures to stay quite toasty with highs sticking in upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Use caution if you do decide to enjoy i fire pit as conditions are fire favorable as we have remained fairly dry and winds stay quite breezy.