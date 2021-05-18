Forest Fires Indices shows high risk in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has issued multiple dry weather warnings, indicating a higher risk of forest fires.
The Florida Forest Service is showing a “very high” risk for Manatee County and a “moderate” risk for Sarasota County. When dry weather occurs, residents are asked to monitor any campfires and avoid throwing cigarettes out of windows.
Brush fires were reported in both Hillsborough and Charlotte counties on Monday.
ABC7 will update these indices as changes are made. You can also monitor the Florida Fire Services site here.
