Fishing guides and fishermen south of State Road 64 react to laws regarding game fish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After recent changes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding game fish such as snook, redfish, and sea trout, fishing guides and fisherman that frequent waters south of State Road 64 both agree that it’s helpful but also say it affects business.
- Pasco County and Tampa Bay: Regulations for waters north of State Road 64 in Manatee County including the Braden River, but Palma Sola Bay:
- Normal regulations will resume for snook, redfish and spotted sea trout in all state waters in Pasco County, Pinellas County and Tampa Bay.
- Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County: Regulations for waters south of State Road 64 in Manatee County including Palma Sola Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County but not including the Braden River or any tributaries of the Manatee River.
- Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.
- Spotted sea trout harvest will resume with a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvesters will also be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.
“It has been very tough for all of the captains,” said Sarasota Bay Fishing Charters Captain Tony Blizzard.
A toughness that Blizzard said is all too familiar for him and his business, as the 2018 red tide bloom caused these regulations to be put in place, which has rendered waters where he fishes to be catch and release only for snook and redfish.
“It does affect us, because a lot of my customers want to get a fish dinner and when they catch spotted sea trout or a nice redfish they want to take them home to eat them, " said Blizzard. “I have been telling them for the past couple of years that I am sorry you have to release them.”
“These last couple of years, we’ve had to ask each other where are you getting fish, where are you finding fish ... we never used to do that,” said Blizzard
Blizzard said they have found other fish to focus on so people have fish to keep like Spanish mackerel and rainbow snapper, but local fishermen like Jonathan Hamrick said it is beneficial for the environment to have these regulations in place.
“I am a catch and release guy, man. I just enjoy the fight,” said Hamrick. “When it’s time to let it go, I like letting fish go let them reproduce so there is bigger fish to catch again.”
Blizzard said going forward, he hopes things will be able to change soon.
“I think the fish are going to keep coming back and getting larger and keep reproducing,” said Blizzard. “We just have to hope and pray that we don’t get another red tide.”
