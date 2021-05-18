FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.56%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,791 new cases in its Tuesday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,298,785 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.56% with Manatee County reporting at 5.06% and Sarasota at 4.18%. There are also 94 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,277.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,921
SECOND DOSE: 199,792
TOTAL= 249,713
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,958
SECOND DOSE: 146,509
TOTAL= 180,467
Positivity rates:
STATE: 4.56%
Manatee: 5.06%
Sarasota: 4.18%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 4.56%
Total New deaths: 94
Total Florida Cases: 2,298,785
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,791
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,227
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 122,476
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,374
Total New cases since yesterday: 41
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 682
Total hospitalizations:1,520
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 810
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,297
Total New cases since yesterday: 37
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 829
Total hospitalizations: 1,367
New Hospitalizations: 5
Total people tested yesterday: 885
