FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.56%

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.56%
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 2:57 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,791 new cases in its Tuesday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,298,785 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.56% with Manatee County reporting at 5.06% and Sarasota at 4.18%. There are also 94 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,277.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,921

SECOND DOSE: 199,792

TOTAL= 249,713

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,958

SECOND DOSE: 146,509

TOTAL= 180,467

Positivity rates:

STATE: 4.56%

Manatee: 5.06%

Sarasota: 4.18%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 4.56%

Total New deaths: 94

Total Florida Cases: 2,298,785

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,791

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,227

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 122,476

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,374

Total New cases since yesterday: 41

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 682

Total hospitalizations:1,520

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 810

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,297

Total New cases since yesterday: 37

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 829

Total hospitalizations: 1,367

New Hospitalizations: 5

Total people tested yesterday: 885

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.