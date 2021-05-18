Family, friends, and the community continue to mourn the loss of Arcadia store owner who was shot and killed

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tragic death of Saleh Ahmed is hitting family, friends, and the Arcadia community very hard. Ahmed was shot to death Friday afternoon inside the store that he owned and inside the store that he loved.
“The hard part is losing a friend, family losing a family member and it touches the community,” said Alibaba Lumumba, a friend, and director of Jami’atul Asr.
Ahmed was very well known from his Fiesta Food Mart store and around town. This has shocked and saddened so many people in this small community.
Many people continue to visit a memorial in front of the store. They are all just trying to make sense of this.
Lumumba says his friend was a devoted family man and an active member of the Islam community, often attending services.
“I remember him as a kind, gentle person, always with a smile,” said Lumumba.
ABC7 did reach out to Arcadia police but they say they aren’t releasing any information at the moment. Friends say no money or items were taken during this shooting. They believe store surveillance video will help lead police to the killer very soon.
“Whoever did this, your life is not going to be easy from this point on,” said Lumumba.
Friends say Saleh Ahmed was in his early 60s. He leaves behind his wife and two grown children.
