1 dead following vehicle vs. moped crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a crash involving an SUV and a moped in Manatee County.
The crash happened Sunday, May 16 just before 2:30 a.m. on State Road 70 near 34th Street West. An SUV driving west on 70 rear ended the moped. The moped operator, a 29-year-old male from Bradenton, was ejected.
The operator of the moped was transported to Blake Medical Center and pronounced deceased on Monday. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
