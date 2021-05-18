Charlotte County officials urge caution after crews battle fire on Dog Island

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After crews worked to battle a fire on Dog Island Monday, Charlotte County officials are asking residents to take extra care to not start wildfires. This warning also follows a 125-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County Monday night.
The state’s Fire Danger condition listed as extreme for Tuesday.
Officials are asking people to take the following steps.
• Report any unattended fires.
• Extinguish fire pits and campfires completely when done.
• Don’t throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles.
• Be careful when driving off-road vehicles in tall, dry grass.
High winds and a leftover campfire were the likely cause of a fire on Dog Island Monday.
Marine and air units fought the fire for several hours on Monday. One fire boat used a fixed but controllable high-capacity water jet to fight the fire but also had to pull hose lines ashore to reach the fire burning on the interior part of the island.
The combined effort lasted several hours before crews were able to extinguish the flames which burned about two acres. Firefighters were able to save an Osprey nest is on the island.
