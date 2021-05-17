Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run after red light cameras crack the case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested for vehicular homicide after striking a 66-year-old man earlier this year.
According to an arrest citation, 29-year-old Leyonna Dunbar is accused of hitting the victim on January 22 in the area of 32nd street and SAR 45 in the City of Sarasota.
The man was hit on the road and left for dead. Red light cameras caught Dunbar’s vehicle and helped investigators track her down.
Detectives found the car and found another individual who had been in the car at the time of the crash. The woman said they thought they had run over an object. Dunbar continued driving and the two went to the Taco Bell on 14th Street. There, police say they stopped and looked at the damage, got back into the car and went through the restaurant’s drive-thru and ordered food.
Dunbar is charged with Vehicular Homicide, Hit-and-Run, Failure to Stop in a Crash Involving Death and Driving With a Suspended License.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.