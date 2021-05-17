Warm weather and low humidity makes for pleasant days on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds from the Atlantic over Florida and into the Gulf. Located just to our north, the area of high pressure will direct our winds out of the east each day and surge in the late afternoon and evening.
The temperatures will be about what you might expect at this time of year. The most noticeable aspect of your forecast will be the low dew point values. The dry air will keep the rain chance low or prevent rain completely. Humidity will also be relatively low for several days but increasing by mid-week.
As humidity increases the chance of rain goes to about 30% by Wednesday and stays for several days. Most of the showers will build inland and drift toward the Gulf waters.
By the end of the week high pressure will build and expand and once again reduce our chance of rain.
