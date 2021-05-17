Sarasota man dies in fiery Alligator Alley crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 6:45 p.m., a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Naples man was traveling west on Interstate 75 at about mile marker 39, near the Miccosukee Service Plaza.
An SUV driven by a 37-year-old Sarasota man was traveling eastbound on I-75.
The pickup experienced a tire failure, causing the driver to lose control. The pickup went off the road, across the grass median and into oncoming eastbound traffic lanes. The front of the pickup collided with the left front side of the SUV, investigators said.
Both vehicles then traveled onto the south grass shoulder, where both vehicles caught fire. The Sarasota man, the only occupant in the SUV, died at the scene. This case is still under investigation.
