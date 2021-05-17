Missing Miami girl found dead

MIAMI (WPLG) - Police in Miami are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing after going for a run at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the body of Dayana “Diani” Gomez Sanchez had been reported missing after her mother returned home. On Sunday, Miami police were dispatched to an area near Pelican Harbor Marina just after 5:20 p.m., after someone reported finding the body of a female.
Detectives said that they believe foul play was involved, but they did reveal further details about the incident.
Assistant Chief of Miami Police Armando Aguilar urged the public to report anything that could help them find out what happened to the teenager.
“If you saw any activity that looked like a struggle, a fight, any suspicious vehicles, anyone that may have been talking to someone fitting our victim’s description. Also, if you know the victim, if you are someone that she confided in, if you know that she had any problems with anyone, we ask that you call the Miami Police Homicide Unit or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers,” Aguilar said.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.