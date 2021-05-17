Major beach renourishment project moving along on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A $35 million beach renourishment project on Longboat Key that started in March is moving right along.
”It was just one week in the section, it was amazingly fast and very fun to watch,” said Terri Swartz, a Longboat Key resident.
600,000 cubic yards of sand have already been renourished along a nearly four mile stretch of beaches. They still have another 400,000 cubic yards to go on two more miles of beach. People who live here and beachgoers are impressed with the difference this has made.
“It’s really beautiful, it has expanded our beach area by at least three times,” said Swartz. “The last storm really took a toll on the erosion.”
The white sand is mostly being dredged from Passage Key. Some of it is also being dredged from Longboat Pass and New Pass. Longboat Key town officials say there are many reasons why this project is so important, including it being a critical habitat for birds and sea turtles.
“Obviously it’s a nice sandy beach, it provides a recreational value, it increases our property value at the same time” said Charles Mopps, Project Manager for Longboat Key. “But number two, it provides storm surge protection.”
The next phase of the project on the southern and northern points of Longboat Key gets underway around June 1st. The project is expected to be completed by the middle of August.
