Investigation continues into the shooting death of an Arcadia store owner

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Arcadia community is trying to make sense of the death of Saleh Ahmed. Neighbors and friends say he was the owner of Fiesta Food Mart in Arcadia. Police say he was shot and killed Friday afternoon while working at his store.
Many in the community say the gunman is still at large because the police have yet to provide any information on whether a suspect is in custody.
“I would see him in the morning, he was so excited to see me,” said Jessica Almaguer, a store customer who knew the victim. “He was just such a great guy, just the way he was.”
“It’s pretty scary for such a quiet town, that people like that are roaming the streets,” said Robert DeFino, an Arcadia resident.
Funeral services for Saleh Ahmed were held Monday afternoon at the Islamic Society of Sarasota Bradenton.
