In-home vaccines continue, as Manatee County celebrates EMS Week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency medical service workers are being thanked for the important work they do in our communities.
In Manatee County, EMS workers are getting a big round of thanks for administering at-home Covid shots at the homes of the underserved, as well as seniors who are shut-in. EMS leaders say it has been a very trying 2020.
“Today we’re doing a piñata that looks like a Covid virus. Helps lighten the mood for what’s been a stressful year for us for sure,” says Sean Dwyer, Assistant Chief of Special Operations for Manatee County EMS.
National EMS week was started back in 1974 by President Gerald Ford as a way to celebrate EMS workers.
Each day has a different theme, and today’s theme – is ‘EMS education day’.
