Groups back challenges to Marsy’s Law

The city of Tallahassee filed a notice May 4 that was a first step in challenging the appeals-court ruling at the Supreme Court. In Friday’s notice, the First Amendment and journalism groups said they want to back the city’s challenge and that the outcome of the case “could have broad implications not only for the news media but also for any person seeking access to records held by law enforcement agencies across Florida and implications for people who are interested in crime and law enforcement’s response, subjects that are always of great public concern.”