Grand jury rules that there is not enough evidence to classify 2009 death of Sheena Morris as homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After turning over the mysterious 2009 death of Sheena Morris to a grand jury, a decision has been made.
The grand jury has ruled that there is not enough evidence in the death of Morris to say that her death was a homicide. Morris was found hanging in the shower in her room at the BridgeWalk resort in Bradenton Beach on New Year’s Day 2009.
Law enforcement investigations over the years and the medical examiner’s office have always concluded that her death was a suicide. Kelly Osborn, Sheena’s mother, and other family members say there’s evidence that indicates she was murdered.
The death investigation has been reopened multiple times.
State Attorney Ed Brodsky agreed to turn the case over to a grand jury in 2019. On Monday, Brodsky’s office confirmed that the grand jury found that there was insufficient evidence to establish Morris’ death as a homicide.
The grand jury heard evidence from police, the family, the medical examiner and a crime scene expert. You can read the report in its entirety:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.