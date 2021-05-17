Firefighters battling 125-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County, fire 80% contained

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters in Hillsborough County are currently battling a 125-acre brush fire.
The fire has grown since 6:45 p.m. when Hillsborough County said it was approximately 30 acres.
According to the most recent update from FFS Lakeland, the size of the fire is 125 acres and is approximately 80% contained. FFS Lakeland’s Twitter also states that no structures are threatened at this time and the “fire behavior has lessened.”
Currently, there is no word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
