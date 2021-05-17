FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,642
SECOND DOSE: 198,865
TOTAL= 248,507
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,949
SECOND DOSE: 145,962
TOTAL= 179,911
Positivity rates:
STATE: 4.42%
Manatee: 4.98%
Sarasota: 3.57%
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,334
Total New cases since yesterday: 24
Total deaths in Manatee: 682
Total hospitalizations:1,518
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,263
Total New cases since yesterday: 25
Total deaths in Sarasota: 829
Total hospitalizations: 1,362
