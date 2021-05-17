FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

By ABC7 Staff | May 17, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 2:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,642

SECOND DOSE: 198,865

TOTAL= 248,507

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,949

SECOND DOSE: 145,962

TOTAL= 179,911

Positivity rates:

STATE: 4.42%

Manatee: 4.98%

Sarasota: 3.57%

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,334

Total New cases since yesterday: 24

Total deaths in Manatee: 682

Total hospitalizations:1,518

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,263

Total New cases since yesterday: 25

Total deaths in Sarasota: 829

Total hospitalizations: 1,362

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

