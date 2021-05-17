Father of missing teen arrested for kidnapping, assault

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The father of a 11-year-old Bradenton girl who was the subject of a missing person search last week has been charged with kidnapping and assault of another teen he suspected had information on where to find her, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shayla Pfolsgrof went missing May 9 at Astro Skate in Bradenton, after being with friends that evening. She was reported home and safe May 12.
In a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit, a 17-year-old teenager told police on May 11 he had received Snapchat messages asking for information about Shayla’s whereabouts. The teen agreed to meet with the authors of the Snapchat messages.
The teen was waiting when a white van pulled up, where an unknown person or persons jumped from the van and physically assaulted him.
The teen said he was thrown into the van, which drove away with him inside. The victim told police he was told he “better start talking about where Shayla is or he could get killed,” the affidavit said.
The teen was eventually released in the 4500 block of 26th Street West and the van drove away.
During the investigation, deputies observed multiple abrasions and dried blood on the victims body.
Deputies made contact with Shayla’s father, Jason Pfolsgrof, who admitted driving the white van. Jason Pfolsgrof also contended the male teen had been beaten up by two unidentified black males and had voluntarily gotten into the van to search for Shayla.
Based on evidence, Jason Pfolsgrof was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.