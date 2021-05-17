City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal altercation, which Brody classified as “an animated disagreement.”
Three of those five statements say that Brody came in demanding to speak to City Manager Marlon Brown, enraged over a city made video of the vaccination clinic event held at Van Wezel earlier this year. The three concerned employees alleged that Brody was angry that the Director of the Performing Arts Center got more air time.
During a conversation with ABC7′s Daniela Hurtado, the mayor says that was not his concern at all. Rather, he says, his concern was that it focused less on the volunteers who worked to bring the vaccine to the Suncoast.
He called the video “tone deaf.” It has since been taken down.
During public comment at the City Commission meeting on May 3, several people made comment on the situation, imploring Brody to speak on the incident. One person called it “a two-hour harangue.”
ABC7 also reached out to City Manager Marlon Brown who said, “I’ve addressed the situation with the staff members involved and with all of the commissioners, including Mayor Brody, since the incident occurred, and I consider the matter closed.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.