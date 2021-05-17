Breezy week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The windy weather will continue as a large area of high pressure continues to hold firm over the Mid-Atlantic states through Florida. We will continue to see the humidity stay rather low with just a slight increase by the end of the week.
Over the next few days there will be a slight chance for a late day shower or two, but don’t count on a lot of rain over a large area. Since the winds will be out of the east at a fairly good clip we have a good chance to see of those showers closer to the coast as opposed to the inland areas which have seen much more of those scattered showers over the past couple of weeks.
The pressure gradient is going to stay tight meaning winds are going to stay up at times through Friday.
For Wednesday we start off in the upper 60′s to low 70′s for most with some mid 60′s well inland. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and then partly cloudy skies later in the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph with some gusts later in the day around 20 mph.
There is a 20% chance for a late day shower or two along the coast. The rain won’t stick around all that long as they will be moving toward the Gulf at a pretty good clip.
We can expect more of the same kind of weather through Friday with generally fair skies and highs near 90 with fairly low humidity and only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two late in the day.
For the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies with less than a 20% chance for a shower or two and a high around 90 each day.
For boaters on Tuesday look for winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and then down to 10 kts. later in the day. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
