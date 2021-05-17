Bradenton PD searching for runaway teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a runway juvenile.
Rzya Sosa ran away from the Family Resource Center located at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Ave. West in Bradenton. She has brown eyes and long straight brown hair with lighter highlights. She was last seen wearing black denim jeans and a maroon tank top and may be in the company of someone name Anthony Colaizzi.
If you have any information in regards to this Runaway Juvenile, please contact Detective Carpenter at 941-932-9300 or Michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com
