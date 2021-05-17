Bradenton assisted living facility worker arrested for neglect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton medical technician has been charged with neglecting residents of an assisted living facility in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Quonnisha Veronica Orr, 22, was arrested May 13 and charged with neglect of an elderly adult without bodily harm after deputies concluded she left her shift without permission at The Cottages of Bradenton.
While she was gone, deputies say they had to respond to assist two residents of the facility.
According to an arrest warrant, Orr told deputies as she was beginning her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift on April 2, she was informed she was the only technician scheduled that night.
She objected, and told other staff she would be leaving. Other staff told her to contact her supervisor.
At 2 a.m., a resident of The Cottages called 911 to report a woman screaming in a room, telling dispatchers there were no nurses on duty. When deputies arrived, they found no staff on scene and a woman who had fallen and was yelling for help. After rendering assistance to the woman, deputies found another resident who had fallen out of a chair and could not get up.
Orr returned to the facility at 6 a.m., and was fired, the arrest report said.
During an investigation, other staff members told deputies Orr never said she was leaving. Phone records show no evidence of Orr contacting her supervisor.
