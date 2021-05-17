Arrest made in Port Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to an incident in which he allegedly fired shots into a vehicle parked outside a home.
The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., on Saturday, May 15. A neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots nearby.
Deputies arrived on scene at Fleetwood Drive NW to find several bullet holes in a parked vehicle. Early on in the investigation it was determined that this was an isolated and directed incident.
David Patrick Wanser was arrested the next day on the following charges:
- Shooting, throwing, into vehicle or dwelling
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill
Wanser is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $35,000 bond.
