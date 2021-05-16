Temple Emanu-El hosts prayer session to call for peace

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As violence continues in and around Israel, Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota decided to hold a gathering to support Israel and to pray for peace, while mourning innocent lives lost on every side of the conflict.
Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman said the driving factor for this event is to promote peace.
“Most of us see the news of what’s going on in Israel and we are pained and it’s heartbreaking and that’s what driving this gathering this evening,” said Glickman
The short service shared the words of Israelis who are currently on the ground experiencing the rocket attacks and who are connecting with Arabs and Palestinians on a personal level to work towards co-existence and understanding. Attendees also recited ancient and contemporary prayers for peace.
Glickman said they expected a decent crowd due to the nature of his congregation.
“Our congregation mobilizes so we are expecting 100 people in person and probably a similar amount through our live stream broadcast online”, said Glickman.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.