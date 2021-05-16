Missing child alert for 9-year-old South Florida girl

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Aniyah Arcia, 9, last seen in last seen in the area of the 2500 block of NE 8th Street in Homestead, Florida. She was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says.
The child may be in the company of Lewis Arcia. Lewis has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm. They may be traveling in a 2019, maroon Honda Ridgeline, Florida tag number CYYA50.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or dial 911.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.