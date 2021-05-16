Fishing guides and local fishermen react to new regulations regarding Seatrout, Snook and Redfish

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Fishermen across the Suncoast and Tampa Bay will once again be allowed to keep Snook, Redfish and Seatrout when in season starting June 1. This comes after wildlife officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission voted Thursday to end restrictions implemented after a recent Red Tide bloom.
A red tide that fisherman Jaden Hughes said he remembers all too well.
“Trout is my favorite fish to eat man, Redfish and Snook are also good as well, I have always been wanting to keep all of those fish, “said Hughes. “The red tide messed up the fisheries a little bit for a couple of years but it’s starting to get back there.”
All of the limits were not erased though, as Snook and Redfish will remain catch-and-release south from State Road 64 in Manatee county, but Seatrout they can be kept under limits on quantity per boat. Due to this, fishing guides like Captain Scott Moore said this can cause confusion if rules are not examined carefully.
“For instance, you have a closed fishery South of State Road 64, and you have an open fishery north of State Road 64,” said Moore.
- Pasco County and Tampa Bay: Regulations for waters North of State Road 64 in Manatee County including the Braden River, but Palma Sola Bay:
- Normal regulations will resume for Snook, Redfish and Spotted seatrout in all state waters in Pasco County, Pinellas County and Tampa Bay.
- Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County: Regulations for waters South of State Road 64 in Manatee County including Palma Sola Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County but not including the Braden River or any tributaries of the Manatee River.
- Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.
- Spotted seatrout harvest will resume with a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvesters will also be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.
Moore said having these rules and place and opening up these fish’s respective seasons will do great things for the fishing economy on the Suncoast.
“Oh that’s great especially for the guides, and the tourism down south from here,” said Moore.
For a full breakdown of the rules click here.
