CCSO detectives investigating shooting outside of Englewood Beach restaurant

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Lock ‘N Key Restaurant, located right across from Englewood Beach Saturday night.
According to officials, a man was shot just before 11 p.m. near the 2000 block of North Beach Road in Englewood.
One male was injured and has been treated for a gunshot wound. Another man at the scene was detained.
At this time, the CCSO says there is no additional threat to the public.
New information will be released when the investigation has concluded.
