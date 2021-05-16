Breezy, warm and dry weather to stick around

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been really dry lately with comfortable humidity values on a breezy NE wind. This pattern will stick around through Wednesday and then only a slight increase in moisture will be the case through the weekend.
Don’t expect to see much rain with the atmosphere so dry lately. Winds will continue out of the NE overnight and then turn more easterly by Tuesday. This will bring only a slight increase in some moisture but it should still remain pleasant through Wednesday.
It will be breezy on Monday with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 later in the day. We will see mostly sunny skies and during the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.
Tuesday expect more of the same with just a 20% chance for a late day shower or two moving from inland toward the coast in the late afternoon. We will still see some breezy conditions with winds out of the east of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
The humidity will slowly come up on Wednesday but still nice with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance for a late day storm.
Thursday those winds shift to the ESE and we warm up into the low 90′s. There won’t be much of a sea breeze developing due to the stronger east winds which will inhibit the sea breeze from getting to far inland.
For the rest of the work week and into the weekend not much change expected as we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.
For boaters on Monday look for winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and then turn to the north in the afternoon at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.