2 people transported to Sarasota Memorial after nursing home fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department has responded to a 2-alarm fire that took place early Saturday morning at the Fountains at Lake Pointe nursing home.
The fire happened near the 3200 block of Lake Pointe Boulevard and South Beneva Road at around 9:30am.
Officials say the fire started inside the laundry room and heavy smoke was ongoing at the time of arrival.
Soon after, the building was evacuated and fire crews put out the fire less than 20 minutes later.
Two people were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
