Low Humidity Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank the cold front that moved through Thursday for the low humidity this weekend. Dew points will hold in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, so we won’t feel quite as hot as our temperatures just shy of 90°. WInds will be a little gusty out of the NE during the day, especially this afternoon. Even for the coming week our dew points will hold in the 60s, still very comfortable for this time of year. Finally, by next weekend, we could see dew points back up near 70 for a more humid feel. This is another dry week with no major storms to look at. But our last week of May holds some promise for more tropical air returning and a better chance at some afternoon showers.