Weekend weather looking good

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Enjoy it while it lasts, that is the drier air that has moved in behind a cold front. The humidity will stay nice through the weekend with dewpoint temperatures running in the low to mid 60′s. It will be a bit breezy over the next couple of days with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.