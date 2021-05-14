Weekend weather looking good

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Enjoy it while it lasts, that is the drier air that has moved in behind a cold front. The humidity will stay nice through the weekend with dewpoint temperatures running in the low to mid 60′s. It will be a bit breezy over the next couple of days with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Lows on Saturday will be in the mid 60′s for most and near 70 at the beaches. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s well inland. The rain chance is only at 10% for some late day showers.
Sunday is also looking good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be around 90 once again but with a east to northeast winds at 10-15 mph the humidity will stay fairly low which will keep the feels like temperatures down. There is a 10% chance for a late day storm.
Monday those winds begin to switch around to the ESE which will start to draw up some moisture at the surface making it feel a little warmer. Skies will stay mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Monday 90 degrees.
Tuesday we start to settle in to a summer pattern somewhat with SE winds during the morning followed by a west coast sea breeze near the coast in the early afternoon. This will allow for some isolated late day showers to pop up inland and move toward the coast later in the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance stays low at 20% on Tuesday.
Wednesday through Thursday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance for a few late day storms and highs near 90 and lows around 70.
For boaters on Saturday we will see winds out of the NNE at 10-15 kts. and seas 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters. Sunday will be similar with winds picking up during the afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.