Universal Orlando will lift its outdoor mask mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Universal Orlando will be lifting its outdoor mask mandate in reference to new guidance from the CDC.
Face coverings are now no longer mandatory while outdoors. They are, however, still in place at all attractions (including the line) and inside any indoor locations including shops and restaurants.
Social Distancing rules are still in place and guests must still provide face coverings.
The park will still be sanitizing for guest safety.
