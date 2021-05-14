Surprise! Mom comes home after six-month deployment

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - First-grader Jewelz Williams and his little brother, Andre, got a big surprise Thursday. Jewelz thought he was being interviewed by the media at Tampa Heights Elementary to talk about how much he likes his new school.
He didn’t know his mother, Eboni Bailey, was waiting to surprise him after being deployed for six months overseas with the Air Force.
Eboni’s little brother, Andre, also a student at Tampa Heights, was standing by, too, for the emotional surprise.
