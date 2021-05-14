SRQ sets another passenger traffic record

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has broken passenger traffic records for the second consecutive month, officials said Friday.
In the month of April, passenger traffic at SRQ totaled 294,165 passengers, breaking the all-time record set the previous month with 277,590 passengers, according to a news release.
Passenger numbers increased 6% over the previous month of March. Compared to April 2020, passenger traffic was 2,920% higher than the COVID-19 affected level of 9,742 passengers. It also is a 61% increase over April 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
“It is exciting to see the airport break our record for the highest number of passengers in a single month for the second consecutive month,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport. The airlines serving SRQ continue to add new destinations, increase their frequency of flights, and add additional seat capacity into our market through the summer months.
Ten airlines serve SRQ, with routes to 47 nonstop destinations, with more on the way. New routes starting soon include Allegiant flights to Peoria, Illinois, and Concord, North Carolina; and Southwest flights to Denver, St. Louis, Cleveland, Dallas and Kansas City.
