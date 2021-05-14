Sarasota Police release body cam footage of officer saving dog from hot car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have released body camera footage of an officer rescuing a dog from a hot vehicle.
Earlier this week officers responded to University Parkway for a dog locked inside a car that was turned off. The officer broke out a back window to rescue the pup who was checked out by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.
The recorded temperature was 115° inside the vehicle. The owner told officers he had left the car running. He was issued two citations by Animal Services.
The department wants to remind everyone to check your vehicles before locking them.
