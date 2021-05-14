Punta Gorda man gives wife $1 million winning scratch-off for Mother’s Day

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda man purchased a $1 million winning scratch-off for his wife for Mother’s Day, thus ensuring that he will probably never be able to top that gift for the rest of his life.
The Florida Lottery announced that Martin Sullivan, 56, of Punta Gorda, claimed a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
Sullivan says he sent a picture of the winning Scratch-Off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner, “She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day! She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”
Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
