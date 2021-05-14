Potential tropical system in Gulf next week?

This is an important reminder to be careful of these long range models especially the GFS and what you read on the social media sites. The Global Forecasting System (GFS U.S. Model) is notorious for overdoing tropical systems especially early on in the season. If the trend continues in the successive model forecasts through the weekend and the other models start to grab hold of this solution then the confidence of weak system in the Gulf developing will ramp up of bit but until that happens I’m not biting on it yet.