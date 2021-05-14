Pinellas County Sheriff investigating after fatal hit-and-run

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators in Pinellas County are hoping someone will recognize the vehicle that plowed into family of five on Gulf Boulevard, killing one person.
The crash happened Thursday at 8:45 p.m. According to investigators, 70-year-old Hiep Huynh and four other family members were crossing Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk. They were on the east side of the road and began walking to the west side when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and turned northbound on Gulf Boulevard. The vehicle struck all five pedestrians and fled the scene continuing northbound.
Deputies say Huynh suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 77-year-old Thuong Phan and 76-year-old Hai Pho were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two other pedestrians, 51-year-old Anh Martin and 67-year-old Tuy Vinh Huynh, sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. Jon Dobson at 727-580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.
