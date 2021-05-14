Pinellas County Sheriff investigating after fatal hit-and-run

The crash happened Thursday at 8:45 p.m. According to investigators, 70-year-old Hiep Huynh and four other family members were crossing Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk. They were on the east side of the road and began walking to the west side when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and turned northbound on Gulf Boulevard. The vehicle struck all five pedestrians and fled the scene continuing northbound.