No quarantine for vaccinated students in Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties who have both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not have to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.
Officials with both school systems say that students will not be made to quarantine after an exposure. Sarasota County Schools said students will not be made to sit out of sports either if they are vaccinated, so long as they are not showing symptoms.
Mike Barber with Manatee County Schools says that at least 3,000 staff members have been vaccinated. Masks will still be worn throughout the remainder of the spring semester, which has 9 days left. The mask conversation will be brought up again with the board on May 25.
The Department of Health in Sarasota will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday using the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, which has been approved for all persons age 12 or older.
