Manatee County expands graduation attendance

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County and LECOM Park have agreed to double the attendance for upcoming graduation ceremonies to be held at the ballpark the first week of June.
In addition, Manatee High School will also significantly expand attendance for their graduation ceremony, which will be held on the school’s campus in Hawkins Stadium.
The expansion in access to graduation ceremonies is due to the recent relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC, especially regarding individuals who have been fully vaccinated.
Previously, attendance for the five graduation ceremonies scheduled for LECOM Park were limited to approximately 2,500 seats. Attendance has now been raised to approximately 5,000 seats. A similar expansion of attendance figures is expected at Manatee High’s graduation ceremony.
The number of tickets allotted to each graduate will now be dependent on the number of graduates at each school. Parents and students can obtain that information from their respective schools starting Monday. Previously, the number of tickets allotted was limited to four tickets per graduate.
The graduation schedule is as follows:
Location: LECOM Park in Bradenton
Southeast High School - Tuesday, June 1 Time: 8 a.m.
Braden River High School – Wednesday, June 2 Time: 8 a.m.
Lakewood Ranch High School - Thursday, June 3 Time: 8 a.m.
Bayshore High School - Friday, June 4 Time: 8 a.m.
Palmetto High School - Saturday, June 5 Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Hawkins Stadium at Manatee High School
Manatee High School - Thursday, June 3 Time 8 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.