J&J pop-up clinic set today in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A pop-up, first come, first served Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine event for people 18 and over is set from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. West, in Bradenton. A photo ID is required.
Turning Points provides services for individuals and families in need, including hot showers, laundry services, clothing, food, and free medical and dental care for the uninsured and underinsured. The facility served more than 7,000 people last year.
Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas, assisting clients in areas such as laundry, mail, legal documents, haircuts, bike repair and public assistance applications. Volunteers can come in a few hours a day or a few hours a week.
For more information, visit http://tpmanatee.org/
